Source rejects report of Israel attacks on 20 spots in Iran

The informed source told Tasnim on Saturday that the Israeli army’s claim that it has targeted 20 locations across Iran is untrue, noting that the number of locations targeted by the enemy is significantly lower than that.

The source added that the action by the Zionists has been taken from outside the Iranian border and has caused limited damages.

The source also confirmed a previous report from Tasnim that none of the military centers of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran has been targeted.

“The reports alleging that 100 Israeli military planes have had a role in the strike are also complete lies, as Israel is seeking to overplay its weak attack,” the source added.

The Iranian Air Defense issued a statement on Saturday, saying that the criminal, illegitimate and fake regime of Israel in a move to escalate tensions launched attacks on some military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam in the early hours of October 26.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

