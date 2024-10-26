Cairo strongly denounces Israeli attacks on Iran

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that it follows with grave concern the dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East, most recently the Israeli attack on Iran.

“We condemn all actions that threaten the security and stability of the region,” the ministry added.

At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be drawn with a “harsher response.”

MNA