Russian embassy in Tehran reacts to failed Israeli attack

Following the aggressive and unsuccessful action of the Zionist regime against Iran on Saturday morning, the Russian Embassy in Tehran issued a statement.

According to Iran's statements, Israel attacked targets in Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan provinces, and Iran's air defense was active, it said.

Currently, the situation is calm in the capital and other cities of Iran, it said, adding, "The Russian Embassy and other Russian institutions would continue their normal activities."

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

