Resistance forces in Lebanon ready for all scenarios

Zainab Aqil, daughter of Haj Ebrahim Mohammad Aqil, one of the martyred commanders of Hezbollah in Lebanon talked to Mehr correspondent in an interview and talked about the preparedness of Resistance groups to confront the US-backed Zionist regime.

She attached great importance to the Friday Prayers led by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran and said that the Leader's remarks will go down in history.

"He emphasized the integration and unity of all Resistance groups in support of the Palestinian cause," Aqil said about the Leader's Friday remarks.

She went on to note that contrary to what some Western commentators claim that it is the Israeli regime that is dragging Washington into conflict with Islamic countries, it is the US is guiding the regime's battle with Islamic nations.

"It is the United States that is in charge of this war and supports it so that it can once again dominate the region by defeating the Axis of Resistance, and if it fails to achieve this goal, it has failed," she underscored.

"It is clear that the United States is trying to keep the conflicts within the framework of the fronts adjacent to the occupied Palestine and limited strikes on the supporting fronts of Yemen and Iraq. The US is trying to stay out of the war as much as possible, because it has many economic problems, in addition to having other proxy conflicts against Russia and China, Aqil said.

She continued to say that the Zionist regime's army has faced stiff resistance on the part of the Hezbollah in south Lebanon, something has brought happiness to the people in the country.

"The enemy is trying to enter Lebanon by land, but the Resistance stands firm against it and targets destroys all the gatherings of soldiers of the enemy at the borders before entering Lebanon. The war is still on the enemy's side of the border and they will not be able to enter Lebanon easily," Aqil said.

"The resistance has prepared many plans that it can use in dealing with ground aggression and is ready for all scenarios. Hezbollah is also preparing to enter the occupied region of Al-Jalil and all the plans created by its martyred commanders will be implemented on the battlefield," she said, declaring that the Hezbollah combatants will avenge the blood of martyred commanders.

