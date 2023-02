Ruhollah Gholami pointed out that three million tons of goods were exported from the Mehran border from the beginning of Iran’s calendar year starting on March 21.

Since the outset of this year, over three million tons of goods worth $1.46 billion have been exported to Iraq, he further noted.

Petrochemical products, plastic and metal products, irons of all kinds for construction, and ceramic tiles are the main exported items, he stated.

