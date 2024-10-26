Iranian, Chinese presidents call for implementing agreements

Iranian Envoy to China Mohsen Bakhtiar pointed to the recent meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Russia’s Kazan city and stated that this visit is an important step in implementation of agreements signed between the two countries.

Regarding the visit of Iranian and Chinese presidents, the envoy in a post on his X account wrote, “After full membership of Iran in the BRICS group of the emerging economies, an important step has been taken in implementation of agreements inked between the two countries.”

Cooperation between the two countries within the BRICS framework will strengthen the global interaction and also consolidate the international peace and stability, the Iranian ambassador emphasized.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met and held talks in Russia’s Kazan city last Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Iran and China relations should be pursued based on a plan within a specific framework in the Joint Economic Cooperation, so that these amicable relations will be further strengthened between the two countries, President Pezeshkian underlined.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian met and held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, the presidents of South Africa and Egypt.

