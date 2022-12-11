Over 4mn tons of goods exported from Hormozgan ports

The head of Ports and Maritime in West of Hormozgan said that 4,298,879 tons of commodities were exported from the ports situated in the west of the province in the first eight months of the Iranian calendar (starting on March 21).

Morteza Salari added that of the total exports of oil and non-oil goods, 2 million and 34,864 tons with a hike of 60 percent is related to non-oil exports while 2 million and 264 thousand and 15 tons are related to oil exports.

During the mentioned period, transit of over 104,656 vehicles with a 21 surge was carried out through the Port of Lengeh to Central Asia and Iraq, he underlined.

The port could still take first place in this sector among other ports of the country, he further noted.

