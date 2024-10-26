Pakistan stands with Iran, its neighbors in pursuing peace

The Prime Minister of Pakistan strongly condemned the recent aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran and emphasized that Islamabad stands by Tehran and its other neighbors to achieve peace.

Sharif also asked the parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalating tension.

He wrote on his X account, " Deeply worried by the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran. Such actions threaten not only regional peace and stability but also violate principles of sovereignty and international law. While strongly condemning this action, Pakistan stands with Iran and its other neighbors in pursuit of peace and urges all parties to act with restraint to avoid further escalation".

Early Saturday morning, people reported hearing several explosions in the Iranian capital.

The blasts were heard west of Tehran, some people said.

The sounds of explosions were related to the engagement of Iranian Army air defenses with Israeli military actions in three locations around Tehran.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

