Kuwait strongly denounces Tel Aviv regime's attacks on Iran

In a press release, the ministry said the aggression reflects “the policy of chaos adopted by Israeli occupying forces by breaching countries’ sovereignty, jeopardizing the regional security and breaking the international law principles and norms as well as the international charters.

It restated Kuwait’s call on the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to halt such practices that pose a menace to the region’s future and peoples and that underline the necessity of taking earnest steps to maintain regional security and stability as per international laws and charters.

At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be drawn with a “harsher response.”

MNA