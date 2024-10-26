10 border guards martyred in terrorist attack in SE Iran

The confrontation unfolded when a police patrol came under attack by unidentified gunmen, leading to intense fighting and the loss of multiple lives among the patrol personnel.

According to initial reports, the attack targeted both soldiers and members of the law enforcement team. The Sistan-Baluchestan Police released a statement confirming the incident.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Investigations are underway to uncover potential motivations and identities behind this act of violence.

Accordingly, the Iranian Minister of Interior has called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident, instructing officials to examine the circumstances and broader implications of the attack. The ministry's statement expressed deep concern over the violence and emphasized the need to bring those responsible to justice, underscoring the government’s commitment to maintaining security in the region.

MNA