5.4m tons of goods transited from Iran in 8 months

According to the head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, affiliated with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, a total of 5.4 million tons of foreign goods transited from Iran’s borders during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), registering an 8% rise compared with the similar period of last year.

“Last fiscal year [ended March 2022], the figure stood around 10 million tons,” Darioush Amani said, adding that plans are to increase it to 20 million tons per year by 2025, Financial Tribune reported.

Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Hormozgan Province has the highest share of foreign transit volume in Iran. It is Iran’s biggest commercial port.

MNA/PR