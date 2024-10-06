Iran eyes on establishing peace, security in region: Lawmaker

In an interview with the Mehr news agency on Sunday, Fada-Hossein Maleki described the recent visit of the Iranian president to Qatar, as well as the foreign minister’s visits to Lebanon and Syria, in the critical situation of the region, as the active and dynamic diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Monitoring the situation in the region by the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and meeting with the officials of the countries of the region is very important, he added.

Maleki emphasized that if the barbaric actions carried out by the extremist Zionists in the region are not stopped, the scope of these crises will extend to the entire region.

He further pointed out that such visits show the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Resistance Front.

