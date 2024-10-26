  1. Economy
Abadan Refinery not affected by Israeli regime’s attacks: CEO

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Managing Director of the Abadan Oil Refining Company Hakim Ghayyem emphasized that all units and employees at the company continue operating normally.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Ghayyem said operations at the refinery are normal and employees are busily engaged in their units as they do routinely.

The CEO denied rumors on any missile attack on the Abadan Oil Refining Company, adding that there is no problem at the refinery.

Ghayyem also explained that the sounds heard by citizens were the echoes of air defense fire, and no missile or shell was fired towards the refinery; therefore, all oil facilities at this refinery are intact and operational.

It is worth mentioning that due to the activities of air defense systems, several explosion sounds were heard around Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces last night.

