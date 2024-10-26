Parliamentary elections kick off in Georgia: report

A total of 18 electoral entities are registered for the October 26 elections.

For the first time, Georgia is holding parliamentary elections using electronic technology, allowing voters to cast ballots at more than 90% of polling stations.



Approximately 10% of polling stations nationwide, with fewer than 300 registered voters, will conduct the elections in the traditional manner, NEWS.am reported.



According to the Central Election Commission, 3,113,747 voters will be able to participate in the elections using electronic technology.



There are 3,044 polling stations open across Georgia, including 13 exceptional stations, with 12 located in penitentiary institutions and one in a psychiatric center. A total of 64,238 voters have requested a portable ballot box from the election commission.



According to the CEC, 135,922 young people will be voting for the first time this year, having gained the right to vote.



Outside of Georgia, the number of voters at foreign polling stations totals 95,910. There will be 67 polling stations in 53 cities across 42 countries.

MA/PR

