Exports value of products from Mehran border up 76%: official

Export of products via the Mehran Border to neighboring Iraq and other countries registered a considerable 76 percent growth in value, Rouhollah Gholami said on Tuesday.

He added that 2,670 million tons of non-oil goods were exported from Mehran Border to Iraq and other countries from March 21 to December 21, showing a 76 and 65 percent growth in weight and value respectively.

He pointed to the volume of products transited from Mehran Border Crossing and stated that 3.5 million tons of non-oil goods were transited from the border to other countries, showing a 75 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

