France reacts to Israeli attack on Iran

France has taken note of Israel's announcement of strikes against military targets in Iran tonight, RFI reported.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "France urges the parties to refrain from any escalation and action likely to aggravate the context of extreme tension prevailing in the region".

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

