Western media is whitewashing Israeli crimes

During an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Mehrnesa Shahabi expressed concerns about social anxiety regarding how Iran's attack on Israel is portrayed in foreign media.

She stated, "Currently, the global media, largely influenced by the Zionist regime and the United States, aims to create doubt and anxiety among the people in Iran."

Shahabi emphasized the psychological impact of media operations, particularly Israeli narratives about the fear of war and the possibility of a harsh and irreparable response from the Zionist regime.

Referring to the necessity for psychologists to confront the psychological impact of foreign media, she emphasized the importance of psychologists taking an active role in providing firsthand narratives, for example, how to explain the problems of the country.

She also mentioned that providing explanations and analyzing the personalities of people in Gaza and Lebanon can help alleviate fears and anxieties.

"When foreign media portrays Israel's actions as normal and portrays them as oppressed, it can greatly increase fear and anxiety among the people," she said.

Shahabi added, "Foreign media often use rhetoric that portrays all Iranian actions as negative and aggressive, labeling them as terrorists."

She emphasized, "We should not allow people to become passive and fearful due to the frightening narrative of war. Instead, we should adopt a mentality of jihad and defense to actively overcome feelings of weakness."

