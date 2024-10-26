Algeria reacts to Israeli aggression on Iran

The Foreign Ministry of Algeria in a statement on Saturday strongly condemned the military attacks carried out by the occupying regime of Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran and expresses its solidarity with the Iranian brothers on the heinous aggression which is a clear violation of Iran's sovereignty and a clear violation of the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for the international community to be responsible in curbing the Zionist regime's rebellious nature and stopping the multilateral tension on multiple fronts in the Middle East, the statement said, adding that the occupying regime of Israel has plunged the region into endless instability.

At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be drawn with a “harsher response.”

