International reactions to blast sounds in Tehran

In the early hours of Saturday, several explosions were heard in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The cause of the sounds is not known yet.

The spokesman of the Zionist regime's military claimed that they attacked military targets inside Iran. There is no immediate confirmation by Iranian officials regarding the Zionists' claim.

A senior US military official told Al Jazeera news channel that the US is aware of the reports about the sound of an explosion being heard in Iran and is closely monitoring the situation.

Fox News also reported, quoting an official, that Israel informed the White House of its plans before the attacks on Iran. It added that US President Joe Biden was informed about the latest developments of Israel's attacks on Iran.

The Syrian SANA news agency also quoted Iranian media as saying that the sounds heard around Tehran were caused by the activation of the air defense system.

