Apr 25, 2023, 11:00 PM

Exports to Iraq via Mehran crossing top $1.609 billion

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – The Director-General of Ilam province has said that Iran's exports to Iraq via Mehran border crossing in the western Ilam province reached 3.259 million tons worth $1.609 billion during the last fiscal year (March 2021-22).

Referring to the 55 percent growth in transit from the Mehran border crossing, Rouhollah Gholami said on Tuesday that Iran’s exports to Iraq via the Mehran checkpoint stood at $3.259 billion during the last fiscal year (March 2021-22).

He added that 3,259 million tons of non-oil goods were exported from Mehran Border to Iraq, showing a 44 and 39 percent growth in weight and value respectively.

Mehran customs has ranked first place out of 12 customs bordering Iraq in the past year, he noted.

