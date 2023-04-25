Exports to Iraq via Mehran crossing top $1.609 billion

Referring to the 55 percent growth in transit from the Mehran border crossing, Rouhollah Gholami said on Tuesday that Iran’s exports to Iraq via the Mehran checkpoint stood at $3.259 billion during the last fiscal year (March 2021-22).

He added that 3,259 million tons of non-oil goods were exported from Mehran Border to Iraq, showing a 44 and 39 percent growth in weight and value respectively.

Mehran customs has ranked first place out of 12 customs bordering Iraq in the past year, he noted.

