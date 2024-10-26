UAE condemns Israel's military strikes on Iran

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the importance of exercising utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the scale of conflict.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states are essential foundations for resolving current crises.

In this regard, the UAE emphasizes the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, rather than confrontation and escalation.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

