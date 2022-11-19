Iran to respond to IAEA resolution: FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Saturday in a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi in Tehran.

Referring to his meeting with Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi, the Iranian foreign minister said that they have discussed the latest agreements reached between the heads of the two countries of Iran and Oman.

Noting that Tehran-Muscat relations are based on friendship, the Iranian foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the volume of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

"We believe that the countries of the region have the ability to maintain peace and security in the region. We consider the presence of foreign military forces in the region as a threat to the peace and stability of the region. We believe that foreign military forces have become a threat in the Persian Gulf region and the Sea of ​​Oman and to the energy security in the region. Currently, a large number of unmanned vessels belonging to foreign countries are traveling in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman," Amir-Abdollahian cited.

Referring to the recent terrorist attacks in Shiraz and Izeh, the Iranian foreign minister blamed the enemies of Iran for the occurrence of such incidents and said, "We condemn these incidents and consider them to be in line with the maximum pressure of the United States and three European countries against the Iranian people."

"We thank the constructive efforts of the Sultanate of Oman in helping to lift the unjust sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran. We appreciate Oman's efforts to reach the final steps of the agreement," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the crisis in Yemen and called for establishing a ceasefire and lifting the blockade.

Lastly, Amir-Abdollahian turned to the recent resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency against Iran and called the IAEA's action unconstructive.

He stressed that the US drafted a resolution against Iran and once again abused the agency politically while two weeks ago an Iranian political and technical delegation traveled to Vienna and agreed on stronger cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and had a constructive meeting with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi.

"We will take reciprocal and effective action while adhering to international law and obligations," the top Iranian diplomat emphasized.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, stressed that his country has always adopted the policy of good neighborliness and positive cooperation and supports all efforts to ensure security and peace in the region.

"We must cooperate to ensure the safety of shipping in the seas and in our region. Trade and economic movements will ultimately benefit our nations and serve our foreign partnerships and relations," he added.

The Omani top diplomat went on to say that Oman believes that the only way to solve problems and challenges is only through dialogue and understanding.

"We reject any acts of violence and terrorism and we must pursue the reasons for these acts of violence," Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi added.

