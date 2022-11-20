Iran reacts to resolution issued at IAEA’s BoG

Regarding the Iran’s measures taken in reaction to the recent resolution at the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA)’s Board of Governors, Nasser Kan’ani on Sunday evening said that several measures were put on the agenda of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in the first step and implementation of these measures were carried out with the participation and cooperation of inspectors of the Agency at Natanz and Fordow uranium enrichment facilities.

Submitting the anti-Iran resolution to the recent meeting of the Board of Governors of the AEA was an action that was put on the agenda of the United States and three European countries including UK, France and Germany with political goals and to mount pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

He went on to say that the issuance of the resolution came as Iran has the most transparent peaceful nuclear program compared to the number of facilities under the strict supervision of the Agency in the world, so that Iran has the most inspections and verifications done on its nuclear sites.

Emphasizing that Iran had previously warned the Western parties about the consequences of this illogical and destructive measures, Kan’ani said that, unfortunately, the instrumental use of international organizations against independent nations has become the norm of the foreign policy of Western countries.

He placed special emphasis that Iran will never give in to pressure and reiterated that Iran will continue its peaceful nuclear program in accordance with the needs of the country and according to its inalienable rights and obligations under the international treaties.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is still ready to stay committed to JCPOA obligations whenever the Western parties return to their obligations and live up to their commitments and stop political measures, Kan’ani added.

