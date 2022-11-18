Omani FM to arrive in Iran on Saturday for talks

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi will arrive in Tehran on Saturday and will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two foreign ministers had a telephone conversation recently, during which they pointed to the positive relations between the two countries and the will of both sides to continue and expand and consolidate bilateral relations and regional and international cooperation, in addition to discussing the latest state of negotiations to remove anti-Iran sanctions between Tehran and the P4+1.

Referring to the positive and constructive intentions of the Sultan of Oman, Amir-Abdollahian appreciated the efforts of the foreign minister of the neighboring country to reach a good, strong and durable agreement.

Al-Busaidi, visited Iran in March and met with Amir-Abdollahian. The visit came after the top Iranian diplomat had also traveled to Muscat in January.

Moreover, deputy Iranian foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani visited Muscat where he held talks with the Omani foreign minister earlier this year in July.

MNA/FNA14010827000476