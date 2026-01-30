Former IAEA chief ElBaradei condemns US threats against Iran

In his post on Thursday on X, ElBaradei drew a direct parallel to the lead-up to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, which he described as "illegal and immoral" and built on falsehoods with devastating human and regional consequences.

"The continued unilateral threats of a military strike against #Iran in the absence of any clear and present danger and in violation of international law, brings to mind the same grim scene before the illegal and immoral #Iraq war with its lies and horrifying consequences. Human life and regional destruction don’t seem to matter. We never learn…," he tweeted.

ElBaradei's comments come amid US President Donald Trump's repeated war threats against Iran, saying that time is running out to negotiate a new nuclear deal, according to Press TV.

Trump has said a "massive armada" of US naval forces heading toward the region and threatened that any future US attack would be "far worse" than joint US-Israeli aggressions against Iran during the 12-day war in June 2025.

Iranian officials have rejected Trump's threats, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying the United States must cease provocative actions in the region.

“If the American side is truly seeking genuine negotiations and diplomacy, it must cease such provocative and tension-provoking actions and demonstrate its commitment to the path of dialogue through actions,” Pezeshkian said.

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared that Tehran's armed forces are "with their fingers on the trigger" and prepared to "immediately and powerfully respond" to any aggression.

Iran’s Army spokesman said that any new act of aggression against Iran will be met with an immediate and decisive response, stressing that the experience of the June war has fundamentally reshaped Iran’s military posture and rules of engagement.

MNA