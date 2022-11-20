Anti-Iranian resolution aims at maintaining maximum pressure

"We all said before that issuing a resolution is clearly a non-constructive measure to maintain maximum pressure and will not help the other parties to solve the existing issues," Mohammad Eslami said.

Saying that the IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi had also emphasized that issuing a resolution will not help to move things forward, Eslami stressed, "It seems that the three European countries and the United States are used to using various methods of pressure, including the issuance of resolutions and imposition of sanctions, and it is clear that such pressures will not be effective."

The AEOI chief went on to say that Iran will definitely give a decisive response to this action, adding that the nuclear programs of the Islamic Republic of Iran are progressing according to the Iranian parliament's law "The Strategic Action to Remove the Sanctions and Protect the Nation's Rights", and the issuance of multiple resolutions against Iran will not cause any disruption in the progress of these programs.

