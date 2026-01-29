Iran's top military body blasts EU's move against IRGC

"The irrational, irresponsible and detestable action by the European Union has undoubtedly been taken in unquestioning obedience to the hegemonic and inhumane policies of the United States and the Zionist regime, and it reflects the depth of hostility and resentment of the leaders of the bloc towards the noble nation of Iran, the armed forces, the security and independence of the powerful country of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the top Iranian military body said.

The body also called the EU's move as being devoid of any rationality that was taken under pressure from the delusional and senseless President of the United States and the terrorist and child-killing Zionist regime.

It further said the action is in blatant violation of international laws and regulations, the United Nations Charter, and the undisputed principles of respect for the national sovereignty of countries.

MNA/6734888