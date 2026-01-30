  1. Politics
Senior cleric raps EU move in blacklisting IRGC

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The interim leader of the Friday Prayers in Tehran hit back at the Europe for listing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Aboutorabi Fard said that IRGC forces are those who stand firmly against terrorists and terrorist elements, stressing that IRGC is one of the strongest and most effective anti-terrorism forces in the world.

He then pointed to the salient characteristics of IRGC forces, noting that IRGC forces are of the pious forces who interpreted the US arrogant power and its regional mercenaries as noting and worthless.

Hojatoleslam Aboutorabi Fard termed irrational and provocative action of the European Union (EU) in blacklisting IRGC as so-called ‘terrorist organization’ in line with the hegemonic policies of Washington and Tel Aviv.

    • Kashif PK 07:00 - 2026/01/31
      GOD bless IRGC which is a defender of Iran and always strikes the roots of terrorism, have beaten the devil terrorists and shoved them away from Iran’s borders. It is hence a thorn in the eyes of Devil and its pawns.

