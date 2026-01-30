Senior cleric raps EU move in blacklisting IRGC

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Aboutorabi Fard said that IRGC forces are those who stand firmly against terrorists and terrorist elements, stressing that IRGC is one of the strongest and most effective anti-terrorism forces in the world.

He then pointed to the salient characteristics of IRGC forces, noting that IRGC forces are of the pious forces who interpreted the US arrogant power and its regional mercenaries as noting and worthless.

Hojatoleslam Aboutorabi Fard termed irrational and provocative action of the European Union (EU) in blacklisting IRGC as so-called ‘terrorist organization’ in line with the hegemonic policies of Washington and Tel Aviv.

MA/6735085