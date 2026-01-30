  1. Politics
Jan 30, 2026, 1:03 PM

Turkey ready to play facilitating role between Iran, US

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations and escalating military tensions in the region.

The presidents of Turkey and Iran exchanged views on the state of bilateral ties between Ankara and Tehran, as well as recent regional developments, particularly the intensification of military tensions.

During the call, President Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s readiness to play a facilitating role between Iran and the United States aimed at reducing tensions and addressing existing issues.

He also noted that he would meet later today with Iran’s foreign minister, who is currently visiting Turkey.

