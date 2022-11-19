Raeisi says US to regret its hypocrisy against Iran

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Saturday.

Raeisi described the relations between Tehran and Muscat as deep-rooted and strong, adding that "Despite the enemies' ill-wishes, these relations are expanding on a daily baisi.

He added, "in recent months, positive steps have been taken towards the implementation of the agreements between the two countries."

Stating that "The animosity of the hegemonic system, led by the United States, against the Iranian nation is is evident to everyone today," Raeisi said, "Americans' anger and enmity against the progress of the Iranian nation has always been there and failed in the past four decades, but the Americans do not learn from their defeats."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president appreciated Oman's principled positions on cooperation with Iran in advancing international issues and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to achieve a fair and based-on-justice agreement.

He further said, "Some regional and international parties regularly convey the message of cooperation and interaction. They give, but when it comes to taking practical steps, their behavior is different from their words. This hypocrisy will definitely make them regret."

Al-Busaidi, for his part, appreciated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards regional and international issues and especially Ayatollah Raeisi's approach to strengthening regional relations and cooperation and emphasized, "Oman's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are exemplary compared to other countries. We want the continuation and development of these relations in different fields."

The Omani foreign minister also declared his support for the positions and approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the talks on the removal of the sanctions between Iran and the world powers and stated, "We believe that Iran's firmness and honest behavior will achieve results."

MNA