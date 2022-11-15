Respecting sovereignty of countries important principle

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday evening, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that respecting the sovereignty of countries in an important and basic principle that must be taken into consideration.

Iran’s top diplomat considered official and diplomatic channels as the best way to resolve misunderstandings and differences of opinion and emphasized that raising such issues in the media not only does not help to solve the problem, but also pave the ways for enemies to abuse the issue.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the development of relations with its neighbors including the Republic of Azerbaijan as priority of foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the need for strengthening all-out relations between the two countries.

Iran’s foreign minister invited his Azeri counterpart to participate in the “3+3” meeting in Tehran as a framework for resolving the regional issues through strategy of diplomacy.

Azerbaijan foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the recent visit of Iranian and Azeri presidents in Astana of Kazakhstan and evaluated the talks exchanged between senior officials of the two countries ‘positive and constructive’.

Bayramov emphasized the need for bolstering bilateral relations and removing misunderstandings.

During the talk, the two sides stressed the need to continue and strengthen relations between the two countries in all sectors in line with bolstering amicable relations and removing the possible misunderstanding.

