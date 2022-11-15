  1. Politics
Nov 15, 2022, 11:15 PM

Amir-Abdollahian:

Respecting sovereignty of countries important principle

Respecting sovereignty of countries important principle

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Expressing his dissatisfaction with some unrealistic statements raised in recent days by senior Azeri official, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that respecting sovereignty of countries is an important principle.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday evening, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that respecting the sovereignty of countries in an important and basic principle that must be taken into consideration.

Iran’s top diplomat considered official and diplomatic channels as the best way to resolve misunderstandings and differences of opinion and emphasized that raising such issues in the media not only does not help to solve the problem, but also pave the ways for enemies to abuse the issue.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the development of relations with its neighbors including the Republic of Azerbaijan as priority of foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the need for strengthening all-out relations between the two countries.

Iran’s foreign minister invited his Azeri counterpart to participate in the “3+3” meeting in Tehran as a framework for resolving the regional issues through strategy of diplomacy.

Azerbaijan foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the recent visit of Iranian and Azeri presidents in Astana of Kazakhstan and evaluated the talks exchanged between senior officials of the two countries ‘positive and constructive’.

Bayramov emphasized the need for bolstering bilateral relations and removing misunderstandings.

During the talk, the two sides stressed the need to continue and strengthen relations between the two countries in all sectors in line with bolstering amicable relations and removing the possible misunderstanding.

MA/5633101

News Code 193710
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News