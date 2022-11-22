  1. Politics
Nov 22, 2022, 11:35 AM

EU Parliament cuts ties with Iran for alleged HR violations

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – In support of the recent riots in Iran, the lawmakers in the European Parliament will cut ties with Iran officials and institutions under the pretext of Human Rights violations in the country.

"We will no longer engage with Iranian authorities," EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in her comments on Monday.

"In response to the unacceptable Iranian sanctioning of this house, there shall be no direct contact between European Parliament delegations and committees with official Iranian counterparts until further notice," Metsola asserted, according to a News.

Backing the rioters, the EU Parliament President said that they would stand with them and not look away from them.

This is while some western countries, under the pretext of defending human rights, have imposed unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation since the beginning of the recent chaos in Iran.

