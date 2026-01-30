Many Europeans call US a threat for 1st time

"Today many openly called the United States a country that poses a threat to the European Union. They usually declare unity of the transatlantic alliance, but today for the first time they openly talked about the United States as a threat from the point of view of the EU," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who participated in the meeting, told Hungarian journalists, TASS reported.

"Unfortunately, the opinion was also voiced today that the United States offers Russia too much during the peace negotiations, and this is why the European Union has no place at the negotiating table."

MA/PR