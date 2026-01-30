US aircraft carriers vulnerable to Iran hypersonic missiles

Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia, spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, said any reckless move by the enemy would trigger an immediate response.

Speaking on a television program on Thursday night, Akrami-Nia outlined US policies in West Asia, saying Washington has pursued three core strategies in the region since the 1970s: containing communism, ensuring oil flow to the West, and guaranteeing the security of the Israeli regime.

He noted that following the September 11 incidents, US regional policies partially shifted and were later codified in the 2026 National Security Strategy. According to Akrami-Nia, while the document prioritizes US presence in the Americas, it continues to commit Washington to ensuring the security of the Israeli regime.

The Iranian military spokesman said the United States has relied on sanctions, cultural aggression, and maximum pressure against Iran since the Islamic Revolution, describing these measures as part of a broader hybrid war.

Referring to the 12-day war, Akrami-Nia said US policy failures stem from miscalculations and inaccurate assessments of Iran’s capabilities. He stated that the enemy sought to carry out a rapid military operation to create chaos and destabilize Iran, but failed to achieve its objectives.

He said Iran responded immediately to Israeli military aggression, adding that instead of unrest, national unity increased. According to Akrami-Nia, the Israeli regime was ultimately forced into a ceasefire.

The spokesman stressed that Iran’s armed forces have since raised their level of readiness, noting that damaged air defense systems have been restored or replaced, and new systems have been deployed to strengthen defensive capabilities.

Akrami-Nia said operational plans have been prepared for various enemy scenarios, warning that even the smallest attack would be met with an immediate response. He also stated that US military bases in the region fall within Iran’s missile and drone range, adding that any conflict would expand across West Asia.

He further noted that US aircraft carriers are vulnerable to Iran’s missile capabilities.

