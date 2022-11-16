Iran FM warns over West unconstructive measures in IAEA’s BoG

Iran's foreign minister warned about the consequences of miscalculation and unconstructive actions of the United States and some European countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the meeting of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors (BoG).

While expressing his hope on the upcoming meeting of Iran-South Africa Joint Economic Commission, Iran’s top diplomat welcomed the readiness of the two sides for taking giant strides in line with evermore development and expansion of relations between the two countries.

South African foreign minister, for her part, welcomed the perspective of holding Iran-South Africa Joint Economic Commission and expressed hope that the Commission will facilitate the implementation of the agreements made between Iranian and South African officials.

While announcing her support for diplomatic talks on the nuclear issue, Ms. Pandor said that South Africa hopes that all parties committed to the diplomatic path and that these talks will lead to success and the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.

MA/5633884