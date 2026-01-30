All US bases, regional mercenaries within Iran’s crosshairs

Abdollah Haji Sadeqi made the remarks on Thursday during a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of recent foreign-linked riots at the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh in the Iranian city of Qom.

"Today, not only one base, but the entire US interests and its regional mercenaries are within our reach,” he warned.

“The Armed Forces have their fingers on the trigger. Any action by the enemy will be met with a devastating response on land and at sea, targeting all American bases in the region."

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran with the US carrier-led fleet he has dispatched to the region, according to Press TV.

He also warned that the next aggression “will be far worse” than the one carried out last year, when the US military bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in the midst of an illegal Israeli aggression against the country.

Trump began to threaten military action against Iran after recent economic protests in Iran, which were quickly hijacked by foreign-backed rioters.

The US president talked about coming to the aid of the armed mercenaries during the unrest that killed a total of 3,117 people, including 2,427 civilians and security personnel.

Haji Sadeqi said Trump had vowed to deliver the final strike, but American military commanders told him Iran is unlike other countries, so he fell back on false political excuses to justify avoiding a military attack.

Over the past months, the enemy performed a combined internal and external sedition; whose first stage involved the unprovoked Israeli-US aggression between June 13 and 27, 2025, he added.

After the failure of the plot, the enemy went to the second stage by exploiting riots and recruiting some agents tasked with killing people and setting fire to mosques and religious seminaries.

He said, “The main source of our deterrence is the unbreakable bond between the nation and the Leader. Our strength does not only lie in our equipment, but also in the spirit of the people who do not succumb to the global arrogance.”

