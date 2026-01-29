Iran not to hesitate in defending itself: Pezeshkian

On Thursday, President Pezeshkian held separate phone conversations with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the latest regional developments in light of destabilizing and tension-inducing actions by the United States.

According to the Iranian Presidency's official website, during the talks, the Iranian president exchanged views with the two leaders on ways to reduce tensions and promote stability in the region.

Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the consistent and brotherly support of Qatar and Pakistan, voicing hope that unity, solidarity, and cooperation among Islamic nations would be further strengthened and deepened.

He underlined Iran’s principled approach to supporting dignified diplomacy based on international law, mutual respect, avoidance of threats and coercion, and the pursuit of win-win outcomes.

If the American side is truly seeking negotiations and genuine diplomacy, President Pezeshkian said, it must abandon provocative and escalatory measures and demonstrate in practice its commitment to the path of dialogue.

Emphasizing that Iran has never been the initiator of war and does not welcome conflict, the president noted that confrontations serve no party’s interests.

Iranians firmly believe in interaction and diplomacy, he said, adding, however, that the Islamic Republic will not allow itself to be threatened or attacked during negotiations, as experienced in the past, and will defend its people decisively if necessary.

In their remarks, the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister of Pakistan strongly opposed any actions against Iran’s security, independence, and territorial integrity, including war, sanctions, or political interference, reaffirming their countries’ principled stance of solidarity with the Iranian government and people.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts to facilitate dialogue and political solutions, warning that any escalation or conflict could plunge the region into a cycle of widespread instability and violence with catastrophic consequences for all regional countries.

Sheikh Tamim and Prime Minister Sharif praised Iran’s rational and responsible approach in choosing dialogue, engagement, and diplomacy, stressing the importance of continued efforts to develop effective initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable solutions to regional challenges.

MNA