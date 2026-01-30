Iran to promptly respond to any aggression

President Pezeshkian made the remarks during a telephone conversation on Friday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, during which the two leaders discussed the latest regional developments.

Emphasizing Iran’s policy of “dignified diplomacy,” Pezeshkian said Tehran's approach is based on interaction and dialogue within the framework of international law, mutual respect, and the rejection of threats and the use of force to resolve disputes. He stressed, however, that any act of aggression against Iran and its nation would be answered promptly and firmly.

The Iranian president expressed appreciation for the support and positions of Islamic countries toward Iran and underlined the importance of sustained and coordinated efforts by regional states to reduce tensions and contribute to the consolidation of peace and stability.

Outlining Iran’s principled foreign policy, Pezeshkian described strengthening and expanding relations with neighboring and Islamic countries across all fields as a strategic priority. He said reinforcing brotherly ties, strengthening unity and cohesion in the Islamic world, and expanding regional cooperation constitute key pillars of Iran’s foreign policy. He also highlighted the importance of national convergence and solidarity among all political groups, factions, ethnicities, and religious communities as a core domestic policy approach.

Pezeshkian referred to the hostile actions by the United States and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation, including pressure and sanctions, the imposition of a 12-day war, support for unrest and recent riots, and threatening and war-driven rhetoric. He stressed that maintaining security and establishing lasting peace and stability in the region remain among Iran’s top priorities.

The president reiterated that Iran has never welcomed war and does not consider it beneficial to any party, adding that Western actors, despite their claims, have shown a lack of practical commitment to diplomacy and the principles of international law.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expressed satisfaction with the conversation and referred to the UAE’s diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions. He praised Iran’s principled approach of prioritizing diplomacy and dialogue and avoiding war.

The UAE president also declared his country’s readiness to play a constructive role in diplomatic processes aimed at achieving security-building solutions and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

