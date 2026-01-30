Tehran terms Europe hostile act threat to its Natl. security

In a post on its X account on Friday, the Iranian Embassy in Austria described the decision of the European Union’s foreign ministers to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the official wing of the Iranian national army, as a so-called terrorist organization as a clear act of political hypocrisy and an irresponsible and seditious provocation.

The Iranian Embassy in Vienna further stressed that the decision reveals the EU's adherence to a genocidal and occupying regime of Israel and its warmongering supporters in the United States, which completely destroys its credibility as an independent global actor.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will deal with this hostile and illegal action as a direct threat to its national security and sovereignty, the embassy said, adding that Iran reserves its inherent right, in accordance with the international law, to take all necessary and proportionate political, security and economic countermeasures to defend its territorial integrity and protect inviolable rights of its people against this blatant act of aggression.

MA/6735188