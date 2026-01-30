Iranian Army reaffirms full support for IRGC

In a statement issued by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the armed forces strongly condemned the European Union’s decision against the IRGC, describing it as a politically motivated action.

The statement said that those who claim to fight terrorism [certain Western powers] are, in practice, supporters of the “terrorist Zionist regime.”

Referring to Europe’s historical record, the Iranian Army noted that during the Iran-Iraq War, European countries stood against the Iranian nation by supplying Saddam Hussein’s Ba'athist regime with chemical weapons and advanced military equipment.

The statement further said that by providing refuge to terrorist groups, European countries have been complicit in the killing of 17,000 Iranian citizens.

According to the statement, European governments have now, in a move to serve the interests of the United States and the Zionist regime, placed the largest anti-terrorism organization in the region and the world on a “fabricated and baseless” terrorist list.

The Iranian Army emphasized that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to stand firm against terrorism supported by Western countries.

MNA/