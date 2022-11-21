Grossi comments on Iran nuclear program

When asked how close he thought Tehran was to making a nuclear bomb, Grossi said in an interview aired on Sunday, "At the current level of production of this enriched uranium, Iran has accumulated already enough material to have more than one device, if they chose to do that. But we don't have any information that would indicate that Iran has a nuclear weapon program at the moment."

He was also asked if we had reached the point of no return with Iran and whether it was time to admit the country a nuclear power and said, "No, we haven't reached that point." "But we need to work very hard so we don't get there," he concluded., according to TASS news agency.

These statements of Grossi were raised as the resolution proposed by the United States and the European Troika including UK, France and Germany, which was presented in continuation of the policy of maximum pressure and spreading accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding alleged safeguards issues, was approved at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday.

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday approved an anti-Iranian resolution and asked Tehran to cooperate with this international body regarding the claim of "uranium particles found in three undeclared locations in Iran".

China and Russia opposed the anti-Iran resolution approved by the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

Earlier, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami had previously stated that "Tehran has given detailed answers to the questions raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency, but the Agency bases its reports on the information received from Iran's enemies."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the move taken at IAEA’s BoG against the Islamic Republic of Iran as‘ unconstructive’ and said that the Agency’s position has been politically abused again and Iran will take reciprocity measures.

MA/FNA14010830000139