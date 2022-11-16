US acting hypocritically over nuclear negotiations

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "We are continuously exchanging messages with the American side. Our last message exchange was less than 72 hours ago."

At the same time, he added that the US is acting hypocritically.

The United States has sent messages through some foreign ministers and the country is in a hurry for nuclear negotiations, but US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley, hypocritically says in his interview that negotiations are not the US's priority, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Answering a question about the Europeans' efforts to pass an anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA BoG meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said, "We have sent the necessary messages to the European parties through some European officials including the EU foreign policy chief, Mr. Joseph Borrell."

"If the Europeans do not stop this non-constructive path, they will face our reciprocal but effective response," he stressed.

