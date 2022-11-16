  1. Politics
Nov 16, 2022, 12:00 PM

Iran FM:

US acting hypocritically over nuclear negotiations

US acting hypocritically over nuclear negotiations

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Saying that the American side is in a hurry for nuclear negotiations, the Iranian top diplomat criticized the US is acting hypocritically regarding the talks.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "We are continuously exchanging messages with the American side. Our last message exchange was less than 72 hours ago."

At the same time, he added that the US is acting hypocritically. 

The United States has sent messages through some foreign ministers and the country is in a hurry for nuclear negotiations, but US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley, hypocritically says in his interview that negotiations are not the US's priority, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Answering a question about the Europeans' efforts to pass an anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA BoG meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said, "We have sent the necessary messages to the European parties through some European officials including the EU foreign policy chief,  Mr. Joseph Borrell."

"If the Europeans do not stop this non-constructive path, they will face our reciprocal but effective response," he stressed.

RHM/5633376

News Code 193732
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News