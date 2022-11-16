  1. Politics
Iran, Pakistan FMs review bilateral ties, intl. issues

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the latest developments in bilateral and international relations.

In a phone call held on Tuesday night, Amir-Abdollahian appreciated Islamabad's position toward the recent terror attack in the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh.

He also expressed regret and sympathy over the recent flood incident in Pakistan, emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to support Pakistan's government and people to reduce their suffering.

The Iranian diplomat also called for increased cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad about the issue of Afghanistan and especially helping to solve the problem of Afghan refugees.

Pakistani Foreign Minister also referred to the historical and friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan in various fields, emphasizing the necessity of developing mutual cooperation in the bilateral, regional, and international fields.

