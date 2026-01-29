Araghchi denounces EU's move in blacklisting IRGC

"Several countries are presently attempting to avert the eruption of all-out war in our region. None of them are European," Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account on Thursday after receiving calls from counterparts from different nations earlier today and yesterday amid escalated regional tensions.

"Europe is instead busy fanning the flames. After pursuing 'snapback' at the behest of the U.S., it is now making another major strategic mistake by designating our National Military as a supposed 'terrorist organization'," he added about the European Union's move to designate the IRGC.

"Putting aside the blatant hypocrisy of its selective outrage-taking zero action in response to Israel's Genocide in Gaza and yet rushing to "defend human rights" in Iran-Europe's PR stunt mainly seeks to cloak that it is an actor in severe decline," the minister said.

"Moreover, as the continent is certain to be massively impacted by an all-out war in our region-including the knock-on effects of surging energy prices-the EU's current posture is deeply damaging to its own interests," he further noted.

"Europeans deserve better than what their governments have to offer," he concluded.

MNA