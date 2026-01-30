Pakistan to not join tie normalization with Israel: Spox.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Friday, Tahir Hussain Andrabi said that Pakistan's goal in joining the peace mission is sincere and the country wants the massacre of Palestinians to stop.

Participating in the peace delegation never means joining the Abraham Accords or participating in the international peacekeeping force in Gaza.

Last Wednesday, the Pakistani government officially accepted the invitation to join the Gaza Peace Delegation, describing its move as helping to achieve lasting peace in the Gaza Strip and advancing efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry expressed hope that concrete steps would be taken towards implementing a permanent ceasefire, further increasing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, and also the reconstruction of Gaza.

