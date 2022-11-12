Qatar refuses to normalize ties with Zionist regime

Qatar's position regarding the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is constant and has not changed, French media quoted an unknown Qatari official as saying.

The source added that the issue will depend on resolving the Palestinian issue, saying that Qatar did not observe any positive changes regarding the peace and reconciliation process in Palestine in the previous stage.

In 2020, some Arab dependent countries such as the UAE and Bahrain, with the mediation of former US president Donald Trump, started the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, but this issue was not welcomed by other Arab countries and any connection with the Zionist regime was faced the decisive opposition of the Arab nations, and the Arab regimes are worried about public protests in this regard.

MP/5630029