Resistance forces conduct anti-Zionist op. in Ramallah, Jenin

The first operation was launched in a village in northwestern Ramallah, where Resistance forces shot at an Israeli regime's military tower.

The second operation was carried out by Palestinians in the Shaked settlement located in Jenin, during which several Zionist troops were shot.

Palestinian news sources on Sunday reported that the Israeli regime's forces raided Silwan in the Occupied Al-Quds and detained a Palestinian.

Armed clashes were also reported between the Palestinians and Zionist forces in a village located in the south of Nablus city.

