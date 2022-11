According to local Palestinian media, including the Palestinian Information Ceneter, the drone crashed during the early morning attack of the Israeli occupiers' raid on the east of Nablus.

The Israeli army radio claimed that "the Israelis are not scared that information about the drone leaked to the media."

Some Palestinian news sources reported that this drone crashed when worshipers were entering the area of Prophet Yusuf's tomb in Nablus in the West Bank.

