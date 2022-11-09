Israeli regime troops martyr second Palestinian in a day

The 29-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Zioniosts' bullets on Wednesday evening in the west of Jenin.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli regime's forces also martyred a Palestinian teenager while escorting settlers to Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Mahdi Mohammed Hashash, 18, sustained gunshot wounds in his abdomen and foot in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was later declared dead after he was transferred to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, it added.

