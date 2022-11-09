  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 9, 2022, 9:44 PM

Israeli regime troops martyr second Palestinian in a day

Israeli regime troops martyr second Palestinian in a day

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Zionist Isralei regime's forces killed another Palestinian youth during raids they have conducted across West Bank.

The 29-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Zioniosts' bullets on Wednesday evening in the west of Jenin.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli regime's forces also martyred a Palestinian teenager while escorting settlers to Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Mahdi Mohammed Hashash, 18, sustained gunshot wounds in his abdomen and foot in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was later declared dead after he was transferred to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, it added.

MP/193453

News Code 193476

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News