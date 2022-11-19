Armed clashes erupt between Palestinians, Zionists in WB

Zionist forces raided two neighborhoods in the old part of Nablus city and arrested two Palestinian youths. The detained Palestinians were freed afterward.

In an armed conflict that occurred between Palestinian fighters and Zionist soldiers, the Palestinian fighters shot at the Israeli regime's troops, and the sounds of explosions were heard from the area. The skirmishes lasted for about an hour and a half.

Al-Quds Brigades, an armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, also reported that its fighters carried out massive shooting operations against the Zionists military forces on early Saturday.

According to Palestinian sources, one person was wounded during the attacks and was taken to the hospital.

